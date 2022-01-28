Pick against the spread, over/under for Buffalo-Ohio on Friday

It’s another weekday and another slate of college basketball games to bet on. Our expert Greg Peterson is back with a play he likes in the Ohio-Buffalo game.

Ohio Bobcats at Buffalo Bulls (-3, 150.5)

The MAC attack will be going down on Friday with the last two teams from the conference to win an NCAA tournament game, Ohio and Buffalo, taking the floor.

The Bobcats have gone 5-2 straight up and 4-3 against the spread on the road this season and will look to slow down a Buffalo bunch that has scored at least 74 points in six of its seven games since Christmas.

Ohio has actually played its best defense on the road this season, allowing 10.5 points per 100 possessions fewer on the road than at home.

Meanwhile, defense has eluded Buffalo as the team is 221st in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and has surrender at least 86 points in four of its last seven games.

Though Buffalo’s top rebounder Josh Mballa is back (13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game), the Bulls still have issues giving up second chances to opponents with 26.5 percent of opponents misses resulting in an offensive rebound, which is 175th in the country.

The Bobcats have won 10 of their last 11 games and with an offense that is 17th in the country in fewest turnovers on a per possession basis in road games and a 19.6 PPG scorer in Mark Sears running the offense. Ohio will keep rolling.

The Play: Ohio +3

