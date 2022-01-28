49ers vs. Rams: 49ers preseason odds to win NFC Championship, how they got here

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to take on a familiar opponent in the NFC Championship game this weekend in the Los Angeles Rams. This will be the third meeting this season of these NFC West divisional rivals, but it will certainly be the most important. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will be at 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX.

Let’s take a look at how the Niners’ season projections began and where they have ended up. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers odds to win 2022 NFC Championship

Preseason odds to win NFC Championship: +650

Current odds: +155

The 49ers posted a 6-10 record in the 2020 regular season, which helped them finish in last place for the NFC West. With no huge draft picks or free-agent signings, expectations weren’t very high for 2021 in a super competitive division. Then, head coach Kyle Shanahan figured out how to unlock wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the 49ers turned their season around.

The Niners finished with a 10-7 record and third in the NFC West, but it was good enough for them to enter the NFC playoffs as the No. 6 seed. They won only two divisional games in the regular season, but guess who they were against? Yep! The 49ers beat the Rams in Week 10, 31-10, and then again in Week 18, 27-24 in overtime. Even still, they head into the NFC Championship game as the underdogs with +155 odds.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.