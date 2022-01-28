Rams vs. 49ers: LA’s preseason odds to win NFC Championship, how they got here

The 2022 NFC Championship game will feature the Los Angeles Rams playing host to the San Francisco 49ers. The game is set for Sunday, January 30th from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

The Rams were the talk of the preseason with their acquisition of Matthew Stafford, but will that be enough to carry them to a win over the 49ers to be Super Bowl-bound? All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams odds to win 2022 NFC Championship

Opening odds to win NFC Championship: +650

Current odds: -180

While Stafford was the talk of the town when he flew south for the season from Detroit, he can’t be given all of the team’s credit for their standing. Trade deadline moves by the team for Von Miler and Odell Beckham Jr. helped solidify their team on both sides of the ball. Combine that from good seasons from wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive back Jalen Ramsey, and we have the Rams winning the NFC West in 2021.

The Rams were in the Super Bowl just three years ago so this wouldn’t be new territory for them. Being divisional opponents with the 49ers, this will be a familiar foe. Unfortunately, the Rams lost both of the regular-season meetings between these two teams. The Rams are primed to get their win when it counts and with the amount of talent they have on both sides of the ball, it is easy to see why they are the -180 favorites heading into the game.

