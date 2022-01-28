Chiefs vs. Bengals: Chiefs preseason odds to win AFC Championship, how they got here

The AFC Championship will feature the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, January 30th. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Despite getting off to a rocky start to their regular season, the Chiefs are now favored to win the AFC. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs odds to win 2022 AFC Championship

Opening odds to win AFC Championship: +250

Current odds: -350

The Chiefs are in familiar territory as they have made the AFC Championship game in four straight seasons. It is surprising that they weren’t favored to win the AFC for the third-straight year, but they are now. With the unconventional Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs were able to rebound for the 3-4 start to their regular season by winning nine of their final 10 games. Their lone loss came to the Bengals in Week 17 and that loss cost them the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Chiefs look to avenge that loss when it counts the most this weekend.

So why are the Chiefs the favorite with -350 odds? Well, Mahomes is a big reason followed by teammates Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill on the offense. On the other side of the ball, Melvin Ingram and Chris Jones have solidified the defensive front that will be getting after Joe Burrow all game long.

