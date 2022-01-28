Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard set to take over at Everton

Former England midfielder and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is set to take over at Everton, according to Fabrizio Romano. Lampard did also previously manage Derby County in the English Championship.

Frank Lampard will sign as new Everton manager in the coming hours, confirmed. Decision has been communicated also to Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson tonight. #EFC



Everton are preparing contracts and final clauses to complete the appointment. Frankie's back. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

Lampard finished his tenure at Chelsea with a 44-17-23 record. He made major moves in the transfer market but failed to elevate the team in his second second which eventually led to his sacking. His replacement Thomas Tuchel took the Blues to the Champions League final, where they defeated Manchester City.

Everton currently sits at 16th in the Premier League, four points outside of the relegation zone. Club legend Duncan Ferguson has been the caretaker manager since Rafael Benitez’s departure, and he’ll now cede things to Lampard. The club has finished 17th on multiple occasions but has never been relegated from the Premier League. It’ll be up to Lampard to ensure that streak continues past this season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Everton is +400 to be relegated this season.