Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard set to take over at Everton

The Toffees are hoping Lampard can help them stave off relegation.

By Chinmay Vaidya
The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Frank Lampard attends the Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England.
Photo by Tim P. Whitby/WireImage

Former England midfielder and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is set to take over at Everton, according to Fabrizio Romano. Lampard did also previously manage Derby County in the English Championship.

Lampard finished his tenure at Chelsea with a 44-17-23 record. He made major moves in the transfer market but failed to elevate the team in his second second which eventually led to his sacking. His replacement Thomas Tuchel took the Blues to the Champions League final, where they defeated Manchester City.

Everton currently sits at 16th in the Premier League, four points outside of the relegation zone. Club legend Duncan Ferguson has been the caretaker manager since Rafael Benitez’s departure, and he’ll now cede things to Lampard. The club has finished 17th on multiple occasions but has never been relegated from the Premier League. It’ll be up to Lampard to ensure that streak continues past this season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Everton is +400 to be relegated this season.

