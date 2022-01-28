Florida State forward Malik Osborne to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne will undergo ankle injury and remainder of the season. FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton shared the news on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s showdown against Virginia Tech, and it was confirmed by the school in a press release.

This is a big blow to the Seminoles as they fight to solidify an NCAA Tournament bid in an ACC that is experiencing a down year this season. A senior out of Matteson, Illinois, Osborne was a solid contributor as a starter this season. He was averaging 27.6 minutes per game, putting up 10.6 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds. With his absence, John Butler will most likely be called upon to fill his role in the starting lineup.

At 13-6 overall for the season, the Seminoles will have reached the halfway point of their conference schedule following Saturday’s home battle against the Hokies. They’ll have 10 games remaining on the ACC slate with matchups against North Carolina, Wake Forest, and a rematch with Duke on the horizon.