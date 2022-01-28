Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not return Friday vs. Pacers due to ankle injury

Update: Gilgeous-Alexander will not return to Friday’s game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a potentially massive injury blow Friday when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went to the locker room with an ankle issue against the Indiana Pacers. Gilgeous-Alexander is the centerpiece of the team and signed a massive contract extension in the offseason, signaling that he’s the future of the franchise.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went down hard, grabbed at his leg right above his ankle, painfully shot 2 free throws and darted/limped to the locker room.



Hope all is well with SGA. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) January 29, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander had 10 points, three assists and two steals prior to exiting Friday’s contest. With the point guard sidelined, look for Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley to be more involved in the backcourt. Even Tre Mann could get more looks in the backcourt as a lead guard. The Thunder are in a fluid rebuild, so they can afford to experiment with younger players. What they don’t want is long-term injury issues, which Gilgeous-Alexander hopefully doesn’t have. The guard had ankle problems earlier in the season but was able to come back fairly quickly. He’s averaging 23.0 points and 5.5 assists per game this season.