How much prize money to winner of Australian Open men’s tournament

The 2022 Australian Open comes to a close Sunday morning with the men’s final. The semifinals are getting started as this article publishes. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev faces No. 6 Rafael Nadal early Sunday morning in Rod Laver Arena. The match gets underway at 3:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

This year, the tournament is handing out $75 million Australian, which is equivalent to $52,812,375 American. This a 4.5% increase is a record for the tournament. The winner of the men’s singles tournaments wins $2,875,000 and the runner-up claims $1,575,000. The men’s doubles winners claimed $675,000. Just getting to the main draw nets a player $103,000, while a doubles team splits $30,050.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make from the first round all the way through to the title winner.

Singles players

Winner: $2,875,000

Runner-Up: $1,575,000

Semifinalist: $895,000

Quarterfinalist: $538,500

Round of 16: $328,000

Round of 32: $221,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $103,000

Doubles teams

Winner: $675,000

Runner-Up: $360,000

Semifinalist: $205,000

Quarterfinalist: $113,000

Round of 16: $65,250

Round of 32: $45,100

Round of 64: $30,050