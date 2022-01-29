 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much prize money to winner of Australian Open men’s tournament

The Australian Open is handing out $2.875 million to the men’s singles winners this year.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the AO logo prior to the Women’s Singles Final match between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Jennifer Brady of the United States during day 13 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 20, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

The 2022 Australian Open comes to a close Sunday morning with the men’s final. The semifinals are getting started as this article publishes. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev faces No. 6 Rafael Nadal early Sunday morning in Rod Laver Arena. The match gets underway at 3:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

This year, the tournament is handing out $75 million Australian, which is equivalent to $52,812,375 American. This a 4.5% increase is a record for the tournament. The winner of the men’s singles tournaments wins $2,875,000 and the runner-up claims $1,575,000. The men’s doubles winners claimed $675,000. Just getting to the main draw nets a player $103,000, while a doubles team splits $30,050.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make from the first round all the way through to the title winner.

Singles players

Winner: $2,875,000
Runner-Up: $1,575,000
Semifinalist: $895,000
Quarterfinalist: $538,500
Round of 16: $328,000
Round of 32: $221,000
Round of 64: $154,000
Round of 128: $103,000

Doubles teams

Winner: $675,000
Runner-Up: $360,000
Semifinalist: $205,000
Quarterfinalist: $113,000
Round of 16: $65,250
Round of 32: $45,100
Round of 64: $30,050

