How to watch Royal Rumble via live stream

The WWE is back on pay-per-view on Saturday with the annual Royal Rumble coming live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most eventful nights of the year for the company with big-time matches and surprises setting the table for the road to Wrestlemania. Six matches are currently scheduled on the card, headlined by both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

You will only be able to watch Royal Rumble via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. The card is subject to change.

Full Royal Rumble card

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins (The Usos barred from ringside)

WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match