What time the Royal Rumble PPV starts, when main event starts on Saturday

WWE will present one of its bedrock pay-per-view’s on Saturday with the 2022 Royal Rumble comes live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The event is set to stream live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads.

The Royal Rumble is a monumental event every year as it sets the stage for Wrestlemania in April. The show is highlighted by the two 30-person battle royals on both the men’s and women’s sides as well as a handful of title clashes.

As for the card itself, there are six matches currently set for the show. A huge chunk of it is devoted to Royal Rumble matches themselves, which usually takes around an hour each. That frees up the other matches to have plenty of time, usually around 20+ minutes depending on the importance.

Traditionally, one of the Royal Rumble matches usually main events and if that’s the case this year, expect it to begin around 10:30-11 p.m. ET In other years, one of the title matches will main event and some reports have indicated that the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will close the show. If that’s the case, expect an 11:30 p.m. ET start time.

2022 Royal Rumble matches*

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins (The Usos barred from ringside)

WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

*Card subject to change