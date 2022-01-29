The Royal Rumble is a staple pay-per-view on the WWE calendar and this year’s event will take place this Saturday from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

The highlights of the show are the two 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal matches and on the men’s side, it’s anyone’s guess as who could win it. Former WWE Champions like Big E, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio are in the field, as well as celebrity actor/stuntman Johnny Knoxville.

As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We take a look at some of the eight questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash below.

When will the winner enter the match?

1st-5th

6th-10th

11th-15th

16th-20th

21st-25th

26th-30th

Out of the 34 men’s Royal Rumble matches in history, 11 winners have come from spots 26-30. That’s the highest total of any grouping here and this is where we’ll typically see a few serious contenders enter the match. Everything depends on what kind of story they decide to tell throughout the match but the safe option is to lean on one of the last entrants to win.

Johnny Knoxville entry number

Over 15.5

Under 15.5

Johnny Knoxville is this year’s celebrity entrant is this year’s battle royal and in these instances, they typically get the comedy bits out of the way early. It’s safe to assume the Jackass star will enter the match relatively early and not be a factor into the finish of the match.

Will any superstar record 13+ eliminations?

Yes

No

In every Royal Rumble match, you typically have a stretch where a monster giant eliminates several competitors and that will most likely be Omos this year. However, 13+ eliminations would be egregious and will most likely not happen.

