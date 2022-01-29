Royal Rumble predictions: Who will win the women’s Royal Rumble match?

The Royal Rumble is a staple pay-per-view on the WWE calendar and this year’s event will take place this Saturday from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

The highlights of the show are the two 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal matches and there’s an interesting field on the women’s side. There’s a good mix of current superstars and legends taking part in this year’s rumble, with the possibility of newcomers from NXT coming in.

As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We take a look at some of the eight questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash below.

Who will win the Women’s Royal Rumble?

Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair

Liv Morgan

Lita

Any other superstar

Bianca Belair won the Royal Rumble last year and she’s best positioned to repeat this year in St. Louis. She seems to be on a collision course with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania. It makes the most sense to go that route.

Length of the match

60 minutes or longer

59:59 or shorter

They have time to fill so this should creep just above an hour on Saturday.

Will any superstar record 8+ eliminations?

Yes

No

Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler share the women’s Royal Rumble record with eight eliminations and it doesn’t seem like we’ll get anyone making a massive amount of eliminations in this one. Lean with no here.

