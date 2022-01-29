Betting 49ers-Rams against the spread in the NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to revive their old NFC West rivalry this weekend. Except this is hardly a run-of-the-mill division game; this is the NFC Championship. This will be the third time the Rams and 49ers have faced off this season. Los Angeles will be looking to snap back after losing both regular season contests; in fact, they’ve lost their last six against the 49ers. So, surely, the Rams have it this time? After all, they are 3.5-point favorites. Not so fast.

Against the spread pick, 49ers vs. Rams: 49ers +3.5

This should be an awfully familiar situation for the 49ers. They were 3.5-point underdogs the last two times they played the Rams. That resulted in a 21-point win back in Week 10, and a more narrow three-point win in the regular season finale. The Rams aren’t going to go quietly, and it’s hard to imagine, barring some kind of fluke, this game not being a close one. Los Angeles is 10-9 against the spread this season, and they’ve looked good ending the season for the Cardinals and the Buccaneers, respectively, in their first two playoff contests.

Then again, the 49ers have won both of their postseason games too, as underdogs, pushing them to 11-8 against the spread. I would expect this to be a close game, hence the 49ers at +3.5 pick.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.