Betting Bengals-Chiefs against the spread in the AFC Championship

You have really dig deep to find anyone back in August who picked the Cincinnati Bengals to make it to the playoffs, much less one game away from a Super Bowl appearance. But here we are, set for a doozy of a shootout on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs this week in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs are big favorites in this one, getting the nod by a full seven points. But the Bengals have beaten this team once already this season, and even if they can’t pull it off again, all signs point to a close game this week.

Bengals vs. Chiefs spread pick, AFC Championship: Bengals +7

The Bengals are 12-7 against the spread this season, and they’ve covered in each of their last six games. That includes a 34-31 win over the Chiefs back in Week 16.

Needless to say, this game is all about offense. The Chiefs gave up more than 400 yards and 36 points to the Bills last week, and the Bengals put up 475 yards and 34 points on them just a few weeks ago. This one should be another thriller, with the Bengals covering a seven-point spread.

Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

