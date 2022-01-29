Betting the over/under for 49ers-Rams in the NFC Championship

For the first time since 2013, a pair of divisional rivals will meet in a conference championship game. And this isn’t any ordinary division rivalry. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers had once of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL a few decades ago. It’s cooled off lately, but with both teams trending upward, this game could be a rekindling of something special. If nothing else, it ought to give us a pretty good game when these two teams kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Over/under pick, 49ers vs. Rams: Over 46.5

In two regular-season meetings, they split the over/under. The 49ers won their Week 18 tilt, 27-24, in a game that had the exact same projected point total as this one. The Rams lost their first meeting this season too, 31-10, which was under the projected total of 50.

Home games for the Rams are averaging 51.9 points per game, and for as much as the Niners have had the Rams’ number lately, it’s hard to see this Los Angeles offense going quietly in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.