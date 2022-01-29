Betting the over/under for Bengals-Chiefs in the AFC Championship

In case you’re still hungry to see a pair of exciting team trading touchdowns, you are in luck because the AFC Championship game features two high-powered squads that figure to put a ton of points on the board this week. Fresh off a thrilling win over the Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs will host their fourth straight conference championship game.

This time, the unlikely Cincinnati Bengals are coming to town. But just because the Bengals are a Cinderella team and big underdogs, seven points to be exact, doesn’t mean they’re easily written off, not with the way they can match offensive output with the Chiefs. The projected point total for this one is set at 54.5, and it honestly feels a little low.

Over/under pick, Bengals vs. Chiefs: OVER 54.5

These two teams have met recently, back in Week 16. The Bengals won that one, 34-31, with last-second, game-winning field goal. The Chiefs defense has gotten a lot of praise lately, but they did give up 475 total yards in that game. They gave up 422 yards and 36 points to the Bills last week, so it’s not hard to see the Bengals offense exploding for a healthy point total in this one, win or lose. The Chiefs are averaging 42 points per game in the playoffs so far, so it’s not hard to see why the over/under is set so high for this one.

Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

