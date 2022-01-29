Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: What to do with Bengals WR in AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had one of the best rookie seasons ever. That came just one year after Justin Jefferson’s incredible rookie season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase ($6,700)

This postseason, Chase has 14 receptions for 225 yards. It’s a little surprising to see that he’s yet to score a touchdown. However, I fully expect him to score a touchdown this week. The last time the Bengals played the Chiefs, Chase had 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs really struggled against the pass during the regular season. In the postseason, they’re allowing 272 passing yards and three passing touchdowns per game. I can’t believe how cheap Chase is, especially after his last performance against the Chiefs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This week, Chase should be an automatic play. He’s already proven he can play in the postseason. I think we see another monstrous game from him in this one.