NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Saturday, January 29th

A full 18 of the AP Top 25 college basketball teams are in action on January 29th, and it would have been 19 if Marquette and Providence didn’t push things back a day. But the highlight of today’s schedule includes some terrific games in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, with the conferences playing a full 10 games against each other from morning until night on the last Saturday in January.

The No. 19 LSU Tigers are in Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a game that might be closer than expected. Both Xavier Pinson and Darius Days are questionable for the Tigers, who will be favored but not by much. LSU has dropped three of their last four, with only a 70-64 win over Texas A&M on Wednesday breaking up the string.

The Oklahoma Sooners drew the short straw and get the No. 1 team in the country in the Auburn Tigers on the road. The advanced metrics don’t like Auburn (19-1, 8-0 SEC) as much as the rankings do, and a 55-54 squeaker over lowly Mizzou on Tuesday might be cause for concern. But the Sooners (13-7, 3-5 Big 12) couldn’t find a better opportunity to pick up a crucial win for their NCAA Tournament hopes if they can find a way to escape.

Finally the marquee game on the board is the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats agains the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks in the legendary Allen Fieldhouse. TyTy Washington is questionable for the Wildcats as he recovers from an ankle injury, and his status might be key to divining who will be the winner. UK has been perfect at home, but has road losses to Notre Dame, LSU, and Auburn already this season.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Saturday, January 29th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Basketball Top 25, Jan. 29 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 12:00 PM #9 Duke Louisville ESPN Duke -6.5 140.5 12:00 PM #19 LSU TCU ESPN2 LSU -2.5 125.5 12:00 PM La Salle #25 Davidson USA Net Davidson -15 138.5 12:30 PM Michigan #10 Michigan State CBS Michigan St. -3.5 138 2:00 PM Oklahoma #1 Auburn ESPN Auburn -9.5 137 2:00 PM #21 Xavier Creighton FS1 Xavier -1.5 137.5 2:00 PM Missouri #23 Iowa State ESPNU Iowa St. -10.5 131 2:30 PM Arizona State #3 Arizona CBS Arizona -21.5 146.5 4:00 PM #4 Baylor Alabama ESPN Baylor -3.5 150.5 4:30 PM St. John's #14 Villanova FOX Villanova -12.5 139.5 4:30 PM #24 Illinois Northwestern BTN Illinois -3 139.5 6:00 PM #12 Kentucky #5 Kansas ESPN Kansas -5 152 6:00 PM Mississippi State #13 Texas Tech ESPN2 Texas Tech -7.5 133.5 7:00 PM California #15 USC PAC12 USC -12 129 8:00 PM #7 Houston UCF ESPN2 Houston -7 137.5 8:00 PM #18 Tennessee Texas ESPN Texas -3 127.5 9:00 PM Portland #2 Gonzaga TBA Gonzaga -32 157 9:30 PM Stanford #7 UCLA PAC12 UCLA -13 137

