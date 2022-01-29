College basketball picks: Best bets for Saturday, January 29th

It’s a loaded Saturday college basketball slate, with the Big 12/SEC Challenge headlining the day’s action. Baylor-Alabama and Kansas-Kentucky are the marquee games of the event but don’t sleep on Oklahoma-Auburn and Tennessee-Texas. Elsewhere, Michigan and Michigan State continue their rivalry, while Duke meets Louisville in the Cardinals’ first game since Chris Mack’s departure.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Saturday, January 29th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michigan State -3.5 vs. Michigan (-110)

The Spartans are coming off a gut-wrenching 56-55 loss to Illinois, losing at home to a team without its two best players. Michigan came into the year with a lot of hype but hasn’t materialized yet into the team many expected it to be. Given Michigan State’s recent debacle, back the Spartans to make a statement at home in a rivalry game.

Louisville +6 vs. Duke (-115)

Cardinals players can say all they want publicly about Mack’s influence and how there are no hard feelings, but there was always a disconnect there. Now, they’ll want to show the country Mack was holding them down. Interim coach Mike Pegues is respected, and the Cardinals are raring to go against a marquee opponent. Back Louisville to cover the spread at home.

Baylor vs. Alabama over 150.5 (-110)

The Crimson Tide average 81.1 points per game, while the Bears sit at 78.7. Baylor could be without James Akinjo, but that won’t stop the team from putting up points. Both units are in the top 10 in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency. Look for there to be a lot of points in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.