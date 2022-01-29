College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, January 28th

It’s a huge day of college basketball, but at this point in the season plenty of teams are just trying to stay as healthy as possible. With March right around the corner, the need for injury luck is never bigger than it is from this point in the season going forward.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Saturday, January 29th in some key major-conference matchups.

#9 Duke vs. Louisville

Duke: Trevor Keels, questionable (calf)

LSU: Xavier Pinson, questionable (knee)

LSU: Darius Days, questionable (ankle)

LSU: Tari Eason, probable (cramping)

Arizona State vs. #3 Arizona

Arizona State: Jay Heath, probable (suspension)

Arizona State: Kimani Lawrence, game time decision (illness)

Arizona State: Alonzo Gaffney, doubtful (face)

Arizona: Azuolas Tubelis, questionable (ankle)

#4 Baylor vs. Alabama

Baylor: James Akinjo, game time decision (tailbone)

Alabama: Juwan Gary, probable (face)

Alabama: Darius Miles, out (knee)

#24 Illinois vs. Northwestern

Illinois: Kofi Cockburn, questionable (concussion)

Illinois: Andre Curbelo, questionable (Covid)

#12 Kentucky vs. #5 Kansas

Kentucky: TyTy Washington, questionable (ankle)

Kentucky: Jacob Toppin, questionable (ankle)

Kentucky: Daimion Collins, questionable (undisclosed)

Kansas: Zach Clemence, game time decision (foot)

Kansas: Bobby Pettiford, questionable (undisclosed)

#24 Illinois vs. Northwestern

Illinois: Kofi Cockburn, questionable (concussion)

Illinois: Andre Curbelo, questionable (Covid)

MSU: Tolu Smith, out (knee)

Stanford vs. #7 UCLA

Stanford: Noah Taitz, questionable (lower leg)

UCLA: Johnny Juzang, questionable (Covid protocols)

UCLA: Jaylen Clark, out (concussion)