Best 49ers player prop bets for 2022 NFC Championship

To wrap-up Championship Sunday, we have the San Francisco 49ers going on the road to play their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams for a third time this season on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Heading into the game, there’s a lot of attention on what the spread and total is. However, bettors and football fans can also place a few prop bets before game time, if they do not want to place a bet on a side. Below we are going to break down a few prop bets for the 49ers that you should consider playing. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers prop bets: 2022 NFC Championship

Deebo Samuel over 39.5 rushing yards (-115)

Samuel has been a playmaker in the Niners’ running game both in the regular season and postseason. The young wide receiver doesn’t have a ton of major yards on the ground, but he does enough to get San Francisco a first down or create an explosive play.

In last week’s game against Green Bay, Samuel had 39 rushing yards on 10 carries. But in the previous week’s game against Dallas, he produced 72 yards on 10 carries and a TD. He has gone over 39.5 rushing yards in only two out of his last five games. With the other time coming against the Rams in Week 18, where Samuel had 45 yards on eight carries and a TD.

Brandon Aiyuk anytime TD (+260)

Aiyuk had a quiet game against the Green Bay Packers last week as he did not have a single catch. The second-year wide receiver should be able to bounce back this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. The young wideout played well when these two teams faced off at the end of the regular season.

The former Arizona State standout had six receptions (seven targets) for 107 yards against the Rams. Then the following week against Dallas, he produced five receptions (six targets) for 66 yards. With Samuel and Kittle commanding a lot of attention, Aiyuk should have an opportunity to score a touchdown.

Elijah Mitchell over 69.5 rushing yards (-115)

The rookie running back has played well this season and is integral to the Niners’ success on the ground. Mitchell had 53 yards on 17 carries and three receptions (four targets) for 18 yards against the Packers last week.

The young running back will look to bounce back against the Rams, who he had success against in the regular season. In their final matchup in Week 18, Mitchell recorded 85 yards on 21 carries. And in the first matchup, Mitchell had 91 yards on 27 carries. The Rams have been good at stopping the run, but the young running back should be able to get to this number if he can get 15 or more carries.

