Best Chiefs player prop bets for 2022 AFC Championship

To kickoff Championship Sunday, we have the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to play the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

Heading into the game, there’s a lot of attention on what the spread and total are. However, bettors and football fans can also place a few prop bets before game time, if they do not want to place a bet on a side. Below we are going to break down a few prop bets for the Chiefs that you should consider playing. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs prop bets: 2022 AFC Championship

Jerick McKinnon anytime TD (+140)

With Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill both having their anytime TD props juiced, the next best play is McKinnon’s anytime TD prop. The veteran running back has been a standout star in the Chiefs’ backfield over the last three games and has been a threat in the receiving game.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, McKinnon had 24 rushing yards on 10 carries, along with five receptions (seven targets) for 54 yards. Even though he didn’t score a TD, McKinnon did out snap Clyde Edwards-Helaire (53-23) on offense. In the Chiefs’ first playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had a receiving touchdown. If McKinnon can get matched up on a Bengals linebacker or has some space to operate, watch out.

Byron Pringle over 3.5 receptions (+110)

If you are looking for another solid plus-money prop play, Byron Pringle’s receptions seem to be a winner. The former Kansas State standout has emerged as the Chiefs’ No. 2 wideout behind Tyreek Hill and become a reliable pass catcher.

He has gone over 3.5 receptions in four of his last five games, which includes his last three games. The last time these two teams played each other in Week 17, Pringle only had three receptions (four targets) for 35 yards. Since that game, the 28-year-old receiver is averaging five receptions per game.

Patrick Mahomes under 291.5 passing yards (-115)

This might be crazy to do, especially with how he’s played the last two games, but we are going to go under Mahomes’ passing yards. The superstar quarterback has torched both the Steelers and Bills defenses to the tune of eight touchdowns, one touchdown, and 391 passing yards per game.

I don’t think the Bengals’ pass defense, which has been solid in the playoffs, will get blitzed for a ton of passing yards. Their pass rush will make things tough for Mahomes and they’ll keep everything in front of them. When they played in Week 17, he only had 259 yards and two touchdowns.

