Best Bengals player prop bets for 2022 AFC Championship

To kickoff Championship Sunday, we have the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to play the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

Heading into the game, there’s a lot of attention on what the spread and total is. However, bettors and football fans can also place a few prop bets before game time, if they do not want to place a bet on a side. Below we are going to break down a few prop bets for the Bengals that you should consider playing. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals prop bets: 2022 AFC Championship

C.J. Uzomah over 36.5 receiving yards (-110)

Since most of the Bengals’ receivers' prop lines are juiced, we are going to take a chance on their tight end C.J. Uzomah. The veteran tight end has played well in their last two playoff games and has become another viable option in the passing game.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, the 29-year-old produced seven receptions (eight targets) for 71 yards. The previous week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Uzomah recorded six receptions (six targets) for 64 yards and a touchdown. He should be able to be a factor in Sunday’s game as the Chiefs’ defense will try to make sure wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins don’t beat them.

Tee Higgins to score a touchdown (+190)

This might be my favorite prop for the Bengals in Sunday’s game. After having a relatively quiet game against the Raiders, Higgins made some noise in last week’s three-point win against the Titans.

The second-year wide receiver had seven receptions (nine targets) for 96 yards. Despite not scoring a touchdown, it was good to see Higgins back involved in the passing game. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver will try to take advantage of the Chiefs’ secondary, which gave up four touchdowns to Gabriel Davis. +190 is a better value than playing Chase’s ATTD number, which is at +100.

Evan McPherson over 1.5 field goals (-105)

After McPherson’s performance last week against the Titans, it would be hard to fathom him having plus-money odds for his field goals prop. The rookie kicker has been outstanding in the playoffs thus far, going 8-for-8 in field goals made through two playoff games.

When the Bengals last played the Chiefs in Week 17, McPherson went 2-for-2 on field goals in a 34-31 win. The rookie has made more than 1.5 field goals in six-straight games, it’s hard to bet against him.

