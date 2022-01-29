Why is Johnny Knoxville in the Royal Rumble?

The 2022 Royal Rumble is set to come live from St. Louis on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and one of the entrants into the men’s rumble match will be none other than Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

The actor/stuntman is doing a press tour to promote Jackass Forever hitting movie theaters in February and one of the primary avenues he’s using is throwing himself into the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal. Knoxville first officially declared for the rumble on his Instagram account on New Year’s Day, just hours ahead of WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view. In recent weeks, he’s made multiple appearances on Friday Night Smackdown, building up to his rumble appearance and interacting with Sami Zayn.

The stage has been set for Knoxville to appear at the Rumble and he hinted to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch this week that some of his Jackass Forever co-stars may be helping him out in the match. He’ll most likely enter as one of the first 15 entrants, but you never know how they’ll decide to lay out the match. This is not his first foray into the squared circle, however, as he and fellow Jackass stars like Steve-O and Chris Pontius have made appearances in WWE since 2006.

Knoxville is just the second celebrity entrant into a rumble match after Drew Carey entered in 2001. Bad Bunny made his first WWE appearance at last year’s event and while he technically wasn’t in the match, he did do a cross body onto The Miz and John Morrison.