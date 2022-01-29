Tracking participants, news, rumors for Dunk Contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Game

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a solid Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend. About six years since the Zach LaVine vs. Aaron Gordon contest to be exact. Last year, the contestants were a bit more exciting with youngsters Obi Toppin, Anfernee Simons and Cassius Stanley. The last time we had a high-profile player in the contest was back in 2018 with Utah Jazz G Donovan Mitchell, who was a rookie at the time. Might this be the year the dunk contest returns to glory? Will we get a Ja Morant or a Miles Bridges (in his breakout season) in the contest?

Here we’ll be tracking all the latest news and rumors on who will participate in the 2022 Dunk Contest.

2022 Dunk Contest participants

January 29: We have our first participant. Per Shams Charania, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony will take part in the 2022 dunk contest. Anthony is having a big season with an expanded role in Orlando due to some injuries.