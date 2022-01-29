Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, January 29

It’s a light Saturday slate in the NBA with just six games, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some strong player props available for bettors to get on. Here are some of the props we like for Saturday’s games in the association. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden, over 25.5 points (-110)

Harden returns to action after missing the last contest with hamstring issue. The Nets guard knows he has additional responsibilities with Kevin Durant sidelined and has risen to the occasion, averaging 24.6 points and 10.8 assists per game since the star forward went down. In those five games, Harden has topped this line twice. With a tough Warriors team up next, look for him to be more aggressive scoring the ball.

Desmond Bane, over 2.5 3-pointers (+115)

Bane has been the breakout star of the season, propelling Memphis to the top of the West with 17.7 points per game on great efficiency. Prior to entering COVID-19 protocols recently, Bane was attempting 6.9 triples per game and hitting on 42.0 percent of them. He’s taken less in the first two games back, but look for him to start chucking again from deep as he gets back into a rhythm.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Pacers (+320)

When a player averages 25.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, there’s always a great chance of him hitting a triple-double. The Mavericks guard has four triple-doubles in the last 10 games and now he’s going against his former coach who reportedly was at odds with him. It’s a high-value prop with a potentially big payout.

