Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Mavericks on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks will go for their second win in a row when they host a struggling Indiana Pacers team on Saturday night. Dallas won 12 of their last 15 games, while Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Mavericks will enter Saturday’s matchup as 10-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -490 moneyline odds, making the Pacers +360 underdogs. The over/under is set at 217.

Pacers vs. Mavericks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Dallas -10

This is not a great betting spot for the Pacers for a variety of reasons. This is Indiana’s third game in their last four games, they’re playing a road game for the second night in a row and they went into overtime last night. Meanwhile, Dallas is fresh as they return home and hasn’t played since Wednesday night. The Mavericks will be without Tim Hardaway Jr. for a while with a foot injury, but the Pacers continue to play without several key players on their roster.

Over/Under: Under 217

The Pacers played a game on Wednesday night that featured 284 points in regulation, so that’s scary to see when you’re taking the under a few nights later. Still, with all the injuries in this matchup, the under will be our play especially considering the Mavericks average the second fewest possessions per game in the league this season.

