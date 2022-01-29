Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Heat on Saturday

The Miami Heat are in the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings, and they’ll go for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Toronto lost two of their last three games including a 111-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls in their last time out.

The Heat are 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making the Raptors +160 underdogs. The total is set at 208.5.

Raptors vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +4.5

Toronto has a significant rest advantage in this matchup as they haven’t taken the floor since Wednesday, while the Heat play their third game in the last four days and are in the second game of a back-to-back situation. It certainly helps that this is at home so they don’t have to travel, but 4.5 is too many points in a tough betting spot. Before placing a wager, be sure to check the status of Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry.

Over/Under: Under 208.5

These two teams do not move up and down the floor at a rapid pace, which is perfect for the under on Saturday night. Toronto ranks No. 25 in possessions per game, while Miami checks in at No. 28 in that category. With fewer possessions than normal, the total will fail to surpass 208.5 points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.