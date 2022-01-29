12 Kentucky vs. #5 Kansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge brings us a Top 15 battle of blue bloods as the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats travel to Allen Fieldhouse to face the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) managed to survive a 94-91 double-overtime marathon against Texas Tech, avenging its loss to the Red Raiders earlier in the month. The Jayhawks held had an eight-point lead with 2:59 left in regulation but that quickly slipped away as Tech chipped away and eventually tied to send the game into OT. KU faced some adversity when they went down by five in the first overtime but showed resiliency and got the game to a second overtime period. Trailing by two, they managed to shut Tech out for the final 3:20 and slipped ahead for the win. Ochai Agbaji had a career night, dropping 37 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Kentucky (16-4, 6-2 SEC) also survived an overtime battle this week, emerging victorious over Mississippi State in an 82-74 victory. The Wildcats saw a 17-point lead in the second half slip away as the Bulldogs stormed back to force OT. However, UK locked down in the extra period and only allowed two points as they picked up the win. Oscar Tshiebwe had a monster night, putting up 21 points and 22 rebounds.

How to watch #12 Kentucky vs. #5 Kansas

When: Saturday, January 29th, 6 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds

Spread: Kansas -5

Total: 152

The Pick

Under 152

These are two of the most efficient offenses in the nation per KenPom but this is the type of battle that will be dictated by defense. The double OT game was the first game KU played in over a month that crossed the 157-point threshold. Lean with the under here.

