13 Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday will feature two teams coming off exhausting setbacks this week as the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders welcomes the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Lubbock, TX.

Texas Tech (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) came out on the losing end of a 94-91 double-overtime thriller against Kansas on Monday. The Red Raiders rallied late in regulation to get the game to overtime and took a five-point lead in the first OT before KU rallied themselves to get the game to a second OT. It was in that next extra period where Tech ran out of gas, being held scoreless in the final 3:20 of the frame to fall in Lawrence, KS. Bryson Williams led the Red Raiders with 33 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Mississippi State (13-6, 4-3 SEC) is also coming a tough overtime loss this week, falling to Kentucky 82-74 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs turned up in the final 10 minutes of regulation to force OT but only managed two points in the extra frame. Iverson Molinar dropped 30 points in the loss for MSU.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

When: Saturday, January 29th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -7.5

Total: 133.5

The Pick

Texas Tech -7.5

Both teams have been solid against the spread this season with Tech leading the Big 12 at 13-7 and State at 11-8. The Red Raiders’ last three home victories have come by double-digits so it’d be wise to lean with them to pick up a huge bounce back win here.

