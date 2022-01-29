California vs. #15 USC: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 USC Trojans are coming off a bad home loss as they return to the floor for a matchup with the California Bears on Saturday night.

USC (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) lost to the Stanford Cardinal 64-61 on Thursday night, and this will be their fourth game since last Saturday. The Trojans rate 26th overall in KenPom, and they rate slightly better defensively than offensively in adjusted efficiency. Isaiah Mobley leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game. Joshua Morgan missed the last two games with a knee injury and could be out once again.

California (9-11, 2-7 Pac-12) is on a six-game losing streak, and they’re struggling to remain competitive at this point. The Bears haven’t won a game since January 2nd, and they have really struggled offensively as they barely rate inside the top 200 in adjusted efficiency. Jordan Shepherd is the team’s leading scorer with 14.4 points per game.

How to watch USC vs. California

When: Saturday, January 29th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -12

Total: 129

The Pick

USC -12

California was blown out by 25 points against the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats and 24 points against the No. 7 UCLA Bruins. There is a sizeable talent gap between these two teams again, and USC has to be eager to get back on the court after a recent loss.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.