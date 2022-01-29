St. John’s vs. #14 Villanova: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats will look to keep things rolling in Big East play on Saturday when playing host to the St. John’s Red Storm.

Villanova (15-5, 8-2 Big East) came away with another huge victory on Tuesday when it blew out DePaul 67-43. The Wildcats held the Blue Demons to just 32.6% shooting from the field and completely buried them in the final 10 minutes of action, holding their visitors from Chicago to just seven points during that stretch. Eric Dixon had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Justin Moore and Collin Gillespie combined for 30 points.

St. John’s (11-7, 3-4 Big East) had lost four of its previous five games before hammering Seton Hall 84-63 on Monday. The Red Storm never trailed in this game and continually built their lead on the way to the blowout road victory. Posh Alexander came off the bench and had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

How to watch Villanova vs. St. John’s

When: Saturday, January 29th, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -12.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Villanova -12.5

Villanova is 6-2 against the spread at home and with the exception of Marquette, it’s been a house of horrors for opponents walking into Philly. Lay it with the Wildcats.

