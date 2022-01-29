4 Baylor vs. Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 4 Baylor Bears will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road on Saturday.

Baylor (18-2, 6-2 Big 12) is coming off a blowout win over the Kansas State Wildcats at home Tuesday night, and they are rated No. 2 overall in the latest KenPom ratings. It’s tough to find too many weaknesses for a team that is inside the top five in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

Alabama (13-7, 4-4 SEC) is coming off a stunning road loss on Tuesday night when they allowed the Georgia Bulldogs to pick up their first SEC win of the season. The Crimson Tide could be without Juwan Gary, who hasn’t played since January 19th with an injury to his face, and Darius Miles injured his knee against Georgia.

How to watch Baylor vs. Alabama

When: Saturday, January 29th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -3.5

Total: 150.5

The Pick

Alabama +3.5

The Crimson Tide are a well-coached team, and they will be ready to go against what could be the best team in the country. The combination of hosting a great team and coming off an embarrassing loss should bode well for Alabama especially if they can get healthy. The Crimson Tide’s offense is rated inside the top 10 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and they’ll need a big day on that end of the floor to cover this number.

