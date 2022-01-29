Arizona State vs. #3 Arizona: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats suffered their first conference loss earlier this week, and they will return to the floor for a home game with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) went on the road and lost 75-59 to the No. 7 UCLA Bruins on Tuesday night. The Wildcats are rated third overall as a team in KenPom, and they are rated inside the top 10 in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor. Bennedict Mathurin is the team’s top scorer with 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Arizona State (6-11, 2-5 Pac-12) will try to avoid their third consecutive loss, and they’re coming off a 78-56 road loss against the No. 15 USC Trojans on Monday night. The Sun Devils really struggle offensively as they rate No. 230 in adjusted efficiency, and DJ Horne is the team’s top scorer with 13.6 points per game.

How to watch Arizona State vs. Arizona

When: Saturday, January 29th, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -21.5

Total: 146.5

The Pick

Arizona -21.5

The Wildcats are not used to losing, and they should be determined to come out hot at home Saturday afternoon. Arizona has advantages all over the floor, and they have done a ton of damage to the teams near the bottom of the Pac-12. There is a lot to like about Arizona pulling away early for a blowout victory against their in-state rival.

