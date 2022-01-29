Missouri vs. No. 23 Iowa State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones came away with a much-needed victory in their last time out, and they will look to keep it going at home on Saturday afternoon against the Missouri Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Iowa State (15-5, 3-5 Big 12) had lost two in a row and four of their last five before going on the road to beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in overtime on Wednesday night. The Cyclones have a top-10 defense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but their offense rates outside the top 100 in that category. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Missouri (8-11, 2-5 SEC) lost four of their last five games, and they will look to avoid a third consecutive loss. The Tigers are well outside the top 100 on both ends of the floor in KenPom ratings, and their top player has been Kobe Brown, who is putting up 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season - both of which lead the team.

How to watch Missouri vs. Iowa State

When: Saturday, January 29th, 2 p.m. ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Iowa State -10.5

Total: 131

The Pick

Missouri +10.5

The Tigers came so close to knocking off the No. 1 Auburn Tigers in their last time out in a one-point loss on Tuesday night. Iowa State is a much better team and they’re at home, but their offense makes it difficult to trust them as 11-point favorites.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.