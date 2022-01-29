21 Xavier vs. Creighton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Xavier Musketeers will look to avoid a three-game losing streak when they head on the road for a matchup with the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday afternoon.

Xavier (14-5, 4-4 Big East) is coming off a home loss to the Providence Friars on Wednesday night. The Musketeers are rated inside the top 40 on both ends of the floor in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and their top player has been Jack Nunge, who’s averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Creighton (12-6, 4-3 Big East) is also coming off a loss as they fell short against the Butler Bulldogs on the road on Wednesday night. The Bluejays rate outside the top 50 overall in KenPom, and they are 7-2 straight up in home games this season. Creighton’s top scorer is Ryan Hawkins, who averages 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game - both of which lead the team.

How to watch Xavier vs. Creighton

When: Saturday, January 29th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -1.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Creighton +1.5

The Musketeers might be too good of a team to lose three games in a row, but that’s where I’d go with my money. With both programs coming off a loss, I’ll take the team returning home as the tiebreaker. Xavier won this matchup by seven points two weeks ago, and Creighton should get their revenge.

