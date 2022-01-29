Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Auburn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers will take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday when welcoming the Oklahoma Sooners to town.

Auburn (19-1, 8-0 SEC) had to sweat to get its 16th straight victory on Tuesday, grinding out a 55-54 road win at Missouri. Mizzou did exactly what it needed to do to make this a game and that was drag the No. 1 team down into a low-scoring battle. Neck and neck down the stretch, Auburn gained a modicum of cushion when a K.D. Johnson put them up by four with 45 seconds remaining. They managed to hold off their opponents on the offensive end to come away with the win. Johnson led with 17 points while Walker Kessler had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma (13-7, 3-5 Big 12) mercifully ended its four-game losing streak on Wednesday when triumphing over West Virginia in a 72-62. The Sooners grabbed control of this game midway through the first half and gradually pulled away to finally get off the snide. Tanner Groves led with 21 points and six rebounds.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Auburn

When: Saturday, January 29th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -9.5

Total: 137

The Pick

Oklahoma +9.5

This will be the third Top 10 KenPom team OU will face in four games. The Sooners are a stronger team than Missouri defensively and will probably employ a similar strategy to try to bring down the No. 1 team in the nation. Take the points with the Sooners.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.