Michigan vs. No. 10 Michigan State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Big Ten rivalry showdown in the state of Michigan to kick off Saturday’s college basketball slate as the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans welcome the Michigan Wolverines to East Lansing.

Michigan State (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) have lost two of its last three outings and came up just short in a 56-55 loss at Illinois on Tuesday. The Spartans trailed by 14 at halftime and had to play catch up for the rest of the contest. They had an opportunity to tie the game when Malik Hall stepped to the free throw line with one second left. However, he missed the first and made the second, allowing for the Fighting Illini to clinch the victory. Marcus Bingham led with 13 points, six rebounds, and four blocks.

Michigan (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) has rattled off three straight victories and edged Northwestern for a 72-70 win on Wednesday. Down by seven with 4:45 left, the Wolverines quickly chipped away at the lead and pulled ahead when Caleb Houstan buried a clutch three with 1:38 remaining. He led with 18 points.

How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State

When: Saturday, January 29th, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -3.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Michigan +3.5

Michigan is starting to gain its footing in conference play and should be able to bring the fight in this in-state rivalry battle. Take the points with the Wolverines on the road.

