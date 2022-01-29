25 Davidson vs. La Salle: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 Davidson Wildcats may find themselves outside of the AP Top 25 next week but will have a chance to get back on track on Saturday when hosting the La Salle Explorers.

Davidson (16-3, 6-1 A-10) had its 15-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when falling 70-68 at home to VCU. Despite outrebounding the Rams and attempting 33 free throws, the Wildcats were playing from behind for most of the game. Down by 11 midway through the second half, they made a furious comeback effort but still came up just short. Luka Brajkovic led with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

La Salle (6-11, 1-6 A-10) also came up short on Wednesday when falling to UMass 77-71. The Explorers actually had a 10-point lead at halftime but the Minutemen turned up in the second half and raced right past them. Josh Nickelberry led La Salle with 18 points.

How to watch Davidson vs. La Salle

When: Saturday, January 29th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena, Davidson, NC

TV: USA Network

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Davidson -15

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Davidson -15

Davidson is a heavy favorite with good reason. It’s ranked 49th in KenPom and has a Top 15 offense in adjusted efficiency. Coming off a loss, it’ll be motivated to take it to a lesser foe like La Salle at home. Lay it with the Wildcats.

