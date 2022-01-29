19 LSU vs. TCU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have an Big 12/SEC Challenge showdown in Fort Worth, TX, on Sunday as the No. 19 LSU Tigers hit the road to battle the TCU Horned Frogs.

LSU (16-4, 4-4 SEC) mercifully ended its three-game losing streak on Wednesday when taking down Texas A&M for a 70-64 victory. This was a tight game throughout the evening but the Tigers were able to gain the upperhand late and outscore the Aggies 26-19 in the last 10 minutes of action. Eric Gaines had 16 points, six rebounds, and four steals in the win. Brandon Murray led with 21 points.

TCU (13-4, 3-3 Big 12) was torched by Texas in a 73-50 home loss on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs were outrebounded 41-31 on the glass, compiled only 10 assists on the evening, and made just two of 16 three-point attempts. Mike Miles led with 14 points.

How to watch LSU vs. TCU

When: Saturday, January 29th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -2.5

Total: 125.5

The Pick

Under 125.5

The total is lowly mainly due to these being two defensive oriented ball clubs. LSU is the top team in adjusted defensive efficiency and are facing a TCU team that has failed to score 60 points in four outings. Take the risk and lean into the under here.

