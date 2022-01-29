9 Duke vs. Louisville: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Louisville Cardinals have had a tumultuous week and with a new leader calling the shots for the rest of the season, they will first be tasked with hosting the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

Louisville (11-9, 5-5 ACC) is under new leadership after the school parted ways with head coach Chris Mack on Wednesday. Mack’s tenure at UL was going downhill, missing the NCAA Tournament last season and will on the way to sitting at home once again in March this season. The Cardinals dropped their fifth game in six outings in a 64-52 loss at Virginia on Monday, prompting the board of trustees and the university athletic association to make a move. Mike Pegues has taken over as the interim head coach and he led the team to a 5-1 record to open the season while Mack was serving a suspension.

Duke (16-3, 6-2 ACC) is coming off an extremely close call on Tuesday when edging Clemson for a 71-69 home victory. This was a back-and-forth conference battle and Paolo Banchero was able to put up a pair of baskets in the final 90 seconds of action to give the Blue Devils the win. He led with 19 points and seven rebounds while Mark Williams had 10 points and 10 boards.

How to watch Duke vs. Louisville

When: Saturday, January 29th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -6.5

Total: 140.6

The Pick

Louisville +6.5

This could very much be a dead-cat bounce situation where the Louisville players rally around the interim coach right after the coaching change. There must be a modicum of relief now that the lingering speculation over Mack’s status is finally gone and they may play loose against the No. 9 team in the country. Take the points with the Cardinals.

