Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

The Memphis Grizzlies will look for their third straight victory when they host the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Washington is looking to end their losing streak that has extended to four games.

The Grizzlies are five-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -210 moneyline odds, making the Wizards +175 underdogs. The over/under is set at 228.5.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +5

Memphis will play their third game in the last four days, and they’re coming off a victory over the Utah Jazz on last night. On the other side, Washington will play their first game since Tuesday night, and they don’t play again till February 1st. This is a great spot for a Wizards team that is not dealing with any injuries and should be fresh and hungry to put an end to their losing streak.

Over/Under: Over 228

The Grizzlies play at a fast pace compared to most teams in the NBA as they rank No. 7 in possessions per game and when you consider how much time off the Wizards have had, this game is setting up for a big night of scoring even with this high total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.