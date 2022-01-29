Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Warriors on Saturday

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors meet Saturday in primetime on ABC in a battle of two title contenders. These are the top two teams when it comes to title chances, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nets are still without Kevin Durant, but do get Kyrie Irving back for this game. James Harden is expected to play after missing the last game with a hamstring injury. The Warriors will be without Draymond Green, who is still dealing with a disc issue. Klay Thompson is expected to play.

The Warriors are 6.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5

Nets vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +6.5 (-110)

With Harden and Irving back, the Nets have two stars in the mix. Brooklyn has been on fire offensively over the last two weeks and should be able to keep this game close. The Warriors are in a bit of a slump offensively as well. This is a larger spread than expected, and it might be best to back the high-scoring road team Saturday.

Over/Under: Over 229.5 (-110)

The Nets are second in points per game over the last 15 games, while the Warriors rank 20th in the category over that same time period. However in the last five games, Golden State is 10th in the league in points per game. That means the team has been able to put together some better offensive performances lately, and we know how dangerous this unit can be at home. The over is the play here.

