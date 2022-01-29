2 Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to continue their dominant run through the West Coast Conference as they get set to host the Portland Pilots on Saturday night.

Gonzaga (16-2, 5-0 WCC) is the top-rated team in KenPom, and they won their five conference games by an average of 28.4 points per game. The Bulldogs will look to extend their winning streak to 10 games on Saturday, and they are led by Drew Timme, who is putting up 18.2 points per game.

Portland (11-9, 2-3 WCC) had a two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night when they knocked off Tigers 64-56 at home. The Pilots are rated No. 238 in KenPom overall, and they have an offense that rates outside the top 250 in adjusted efficiency. Chris Austin is the team’s leading scorer with 14.5 points per game.

How to watch Portland vs. No. 2 Gonzaga

When: Saturday, January 29th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: Root Sports in Pacific Northwest

Where to live stream online: WCCSports.com here, out of market only

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -32

Total: 157

The Pick

Under 157

The Bulldogs can score a ton of points, and they play at a very fast pace, but Portland doesn’t have the offense to help the total exceed 154 points. The Pilots scored just 62.3 points per game in their last three contests, and it’s hard to see them reaching that number against one of the top teams in college basketball.

