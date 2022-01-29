Stanford vs. #7 UCLA: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 UCLA Bruins will go for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night.

UCLA (15-2, 7-1 Pac-12) took control of the top spot in the conference after knocking off the Arizona Wildcats earlier this week. The Bruins rate inside the top 10 overall in KenPom, and they play well on both ends of the floor. UCLA leading scorer Johnny Juzang missed Thursday’s game against the California Golden Bears as he goes through COVID protocols, and Jaylen Clark is recovering from a concussion.

Stanford (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12) is coming off an impressive win their last time out as they pulled off a road upset against the No. 15 USC Trojans on Thursday night. The Cardinal are rated outside the top 75 in KenPom, and their leading scorer and rebounder is Harrison Ingram, who’s averaging 11.6 points and 6.9 boards per game.

How to watch Stanford vs. UCLA

When: Saturday, January 29th, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Where to live stream online: Pac-12.com/live

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -13

Total: 137

The Pick

Stanford +13

Stanford is coming off a consecutive victories, and they’re playing well right now. The Cardinal could take advantage of UCLA being without two of their top players, and 13 points is too many points in a conference matchup even for a Bruins team that is one of the top teams in the sport.

