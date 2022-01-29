18 Tennessee vs. Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers will head on the road for a matchup with the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Tennessee (14-5, 5-3 SEC) will go for their fourth consecutive victory, and they’re coming off a 78-71 home win over the Florida Gators on Wednesday night. The Volunteers are rated No. 14 overall in KenPom, and they’re rated inside the top five in adjusted defensive efficiency but barely inside the top 50 offensively. Santiago Vescovi leads the team with 14.6 points per game.

Texas (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) followed a two-game losing streak with consecutive wins including Tuesday night’s 23-point victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. The Longhorns are rated one spot behind Tennessee in KenPom, and their strength is on the defensive end in adjusted efficiency. Timmy Allen is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder with 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas

When: Saturday, January 29th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -3

Total: 127.5

The Pick

Under 127.5

Both teams are much better on the defensive end of the floor than offense, and Texas plays at an incredibly slow pace. The Longhorns rank No. 345 out of 358 teams in possessions per game, and this game should have limited shot attempts because of that.

