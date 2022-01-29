7 Houston vs. UCF: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The seventh-ranked Houston Cougars will look to extend their winning streak to double digits when they take on the UCF Knights on Saturday night.

Houston (17-2, 6-0 AAC) is the only undefeated AAC team in conference play, and they haven’t lost since December 11th. The Cougars have battled through season-ending injuries to two of their top players Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark, but that doesn’t seem to have made a difference when it comes to wins and losses. They also rate No. 6 in the latest KenPom ratings.

UCF (12-6, 4-4 AAC) had a two-game winning streak snapped earlier this week when they went on the road and lost to the Wichita State Shockers. The Knights are rated much better on the offensive end than on defense according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. UCF is the team’s leading scorer with 13.3 points per game.

How to watch Houston vs. UCF

When: Saturday, January 29th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -7

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Houston -7

The Cougars haven’t taken the floor for a full week, so they’re well rested and have dominated AAC competition. Houston won four of their last five games by double digits, and look for that to continue on Saturday night.

