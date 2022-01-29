How much will the winner of the Farmers Insurance Open receive in 2022

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California comes to a close on Saturday, the only tournament on the calendar with a Saturday end date on the PGA Tour calendar.
Will Zalatoris and Jason Day head into the final round tied atop the leaderboard at -14. Aaron Rai and Jon Rahm follow at -13. Sungjae Im, Cameron Tringale, and Justin Thomas round out the top five, sitting at -12.
The prize pool gives the PGA Tour standard to the winner of 18% of the $8.4 million on offer, which is a couple notches ahead of what players won last week at the American Express in Palm Springs for their $7.6 million event.
A win this week is worth $1,512,000, a bit better than the $1,368,000 for last week’s winner. It goes down the line as well, with 20th place earning $111,300 this week, and $100,700 just six days ago.
This event also gives the winning player a two-plus year Tour exemption, a spot in the Masters and the PGA Championship, and plenty of other goodies such as entry into the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from SI.
1. $1,512,000
2. $915,600
3. $579,600
4. $411,600
5. $344,400
6. $304,500
7. $283,500
8. $262,500
9. $245,700
10. $228,900
11. $212,100
12. $195,300
13. $178,500
14. $161,700
15. $153,300
16. $144,900
17. $136,500
18. $128,100
19. $119,700
20. $111,300
21. $102,900
22. $94,500
23. $87,780
24. $81,060
25. $74,340
26. $67,620
27. $65,100
28. $62,580
29. $60,060
30. $57,540
31. $55,020
32. $52,500
33. $49,980
34. $47,880
35. $45,780
36. $43,680
37. $41,580
38. $39,900
39. $38,220
40. $36,540
41. $34,860
42. $33,180
43. $31,500
44. $29,820
45. $28,140
46. $26,460
47. $24,780
48. $23,436
49. $22,260
50. $21,588
51. $21,084
52. $20,580
53. $20,244
54. $19,908
55. $19,740
56. $19,572
57. $19,404
58. $19,236
59. $19,068
60. $18,900
61. $18,732
62. $18,564
63. $18,396
64. $18,228
65. $18,060