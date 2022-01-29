How much will the winner of the Farmers Insurance Open receive in 2022

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California comes to a close on Saturday, the only tournament on the calendar with a Saturday end date on the PGA Tour calendar.

Will Zalatoris and Jason Day head into the final round tied atop the leaderboard at -14. Aaron Rai and Jon Rahm follow at -13. Sungjae Im, Cameron Tringale, and Justin Thomas round out the top five, sitting at -12.

The prize pool gives the PGA Tour standard to the winner of 18% of the $8.4 million on offer, which is a couple notches ahead of what players won last week at the American Express in Palm Springs for their $7.6 million event.

A win this week is worth $1,512,000, a bit better than the $1,368,000 for last week’s winner. It goes down the line as well, with 20th place earning $111,300 this week, and $100,700 just six days ago.

This event also gives the winning player a two-plus year Tour exemption, a spot in the Masters and the PGA Championship, and plenty of other goodies such as entry into the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from SI.

1. $1,512,000

2. $915,600

3. $579,600

4. $411,600

5. $344,400

6. $304,500

7. $283,500

8. $262,500

9. $245,700

10. $228,900

11. $212,100

12. $195,300

13. $178,500

14. $161,700

15. $153,300

16. $144,900

17. $136,500

18. $128,100

19. $119,700

20. $111,300

21. $102,900

22. $94,500

23. $87,780

24. $81,060

25. $74,340

26. $67,620

27. $65,100

28. $62,580

29. $60,060

30. $57,540

31. $55,020

32. $52,500

33. $49,980

34. $47,880

35. $45,780

36. $43,680

37. $41,580

38. $39,900

39. $38,220

40. $36,540

41. $34,860

42. $33,180

43. $31,500

44. $29,820

45. $28,140

46. $26,460

47. $24,780

48. $23,436

49. $22,260

50. $21,588

51. $21,084

52. $20,580

53. $20,244

54. $19,908

55. $19,740

56. $19,572

57. $19,404

58. $19,236

59. $19,068

60. $18,900

61. $18,732

62. $18,564

63. $18,396

64. $18,228

65. $18,060