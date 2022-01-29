Best betting values, dark horse picks for Super Bowl MVP ahead of AFC, NFC Championship games

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13th. As of this writing, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are all one win away from a Super Bowl berth. With the Super Bowl comes great commercials, delicious food, an entertaining halftime show and someone being recognized as the Super Bowl MVP.

Four of the last five Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks and the last 18 Super Bowl MVPs have been either a quarterback, a linebacker or a wide receiver. When thinking about dark horses, don’t contain yourself to only those three positions.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Super Bowl MVP odds, predictions

Odell Beckham Jr. (+5000)

Let’s say that the Rams are not only hosting the Super Bowl, but they are also participating in it. First, it would be only the second time in history that has happened and second, it would be the second time in two years that it has happened. If the Rams make it, Cooper Kupp would likely be favored to receive the award for his performance in the regular season if it translated to this game. However, Odell Bekcham Jr. would be the better bet because he and quarterback Matthew Stafford had developed quite the rapport since OBJ joined the team. While the opposing defense would have to pay attention to Kupp, Beckham would have a better shot at a good game.

Clyde Edwards Helaire (+8000)

When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, many argued that Darrel Williams should have been the Super Bowl MVP. Let’s say the Chiefs make the super bowl this year. While both potential NFC opponents have scary defensive lines, the Chiefs have a number of weapons and it is nearly impossible to keep track of all of them. Enter CEH. Flying under the radar this postseason, it would take sneaking into the endzone on the ground and an easy screen pass touchdown and he could see his name entered into the MVP conversation for the game.

Jessie Bates III (+10000)

Let’s get wild. Bates started off the Bengals Divisional Round matchup by picking off Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the first play of the game. No matter which versatile offense Bates could face if the Bengals make it, he's is going to have his hands full trying to hold down the secondary. Bates is at his best when he can lurk behind the linebackers and be a silent assassin to jump routes and lay the boom on unsuspecting wide receivers. If a defender is destined to come away with the award this year, Bates has just as much a shot as anyone.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.