A look at Super Bowl MVP odds ahead of AFC, NFC Championship games

Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner. We take a look at the odds for 2022 Super Bowl MVP available to bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By TeddyRicketson
Can Elijah Mitchell send San Francisco back to the Big Game?

We are waiting to see the results of the 2022 Conference Championship games, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead to Super Bowl 56 which is only two weeks away.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California plays host to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13th. The Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are all one win away from a Super Bowl berth.

A quarterback has been the Super Bowl MVP in four of the last five Super Bowls. In fact, the MVP has been a quarterback, linebacker or wide receiver in each of the last 18 seasons. Below we have the opening odds for the Super Bowl 56 MVP ahead of the Conference Championship games.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Super Bowl MVP odds

Super Bowl MVP odds, January 28th

Player Odds
Patrick Mahomes +175
Matthew Stafford +350
Jimmy Garoppolo +800
Cooper Kupp +800
Joe Burrow +1000
Deebo Samuel +1400
Tyreek Hill +2000
Travis Kelce +2000
Aaron Donald +2500
Ja'Marr Chase +3500
Elijah Mitchell +4000
George Kittle +4000
Cam Akers +5000
Odell Beckham Jr +5000
Von Miller +6000
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +8000
Nick Bosa +8000
Jerick McKinnon +8000
Arik Armstead +8000
Van Jefferson +10000
Trey Hendrickson +10000
Tee Higgins +10000
Joe Mixon +10000
Mecole Hardman +10000
Tyler Higbee +10000
Jessie Bates III +10000
CJ Uzomah +10000
Jalen Ramsey +15000
Darrel Williams +15000
Chris Jones +15000
Brandon Aiyuk +15000
Tyrann Mathieu +15000
Sony Michel +15000
DeMarcus Robinson +15000
Byron Pringle +15000
Tyler Boyd +20000
Melvin Ingram +20000
Leonard Floyd +20000

