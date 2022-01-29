A look at Super Bowl MVP odds ahead of AFC, NFC Championship games

We are waiting to see the results of the 2022 Conference Championship games, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead to Super Bowl 56 which is only two weeks away.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California plays host to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13th. The Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are all one win away from a Super Bowl berth.

A quarterback has been the Super Bowl MVP in four of the last five Super Bowls. In fact, the MVP has been a quarterback, linebacker or wide receiver in each of the last 18 seasons. Below we have the opening odds for the Super Bowl 56 MVP ahead of the Conference Championship games.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Super Bowl MVP odds

Super Bowl MVP odds, January 28th Player Odds Player Odds Patrick Mahomes +175 Matthew Stafford +350 Jimmy Garoppolo +800 Cooper Kupp +800 Joe Burrow +1000 Deebo Samuel +1400 Tyreek Hill +2000 Travis Kelce +2000 Aaron Donald +2500 Ja'Marr Chase +3500 Elijah Mitchell +4000 George Kittle +4000 Cam Akers +5000 Odell Beckham Jr +5000 Von Miller +6000 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +8000 Nick Bosa +8000 Jerick McKinnon +8000 Arik Armstead +8000 Van Jefferson +10000 Trey Hendrickson +10000 Tee Higgins +10000 Joe Mixon +10000 Mecole Hardman +10000 Tyler Higbee +10000 Jessie Bates III +10000 CJ Uzomah +10000 Jalen Ramsey +15000 Darrel Williams +15000 Chris Jones +15000 Brandon Aiyuk +15000 Tyrann Mathieu +15000 Sony Michel +15000 DeMarcus Robinson +15000 Byron Pringle +15000 Tyler Boyd +20000 Melvin Ingram +20000 Leonard Floyd +20000

