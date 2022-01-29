A look at Super Bowl MVP odds ahead of AFC, NFC Championship games

We are waiting to see the results of the 2022 Conference Championship games, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead to Super Bowl 56 which is only two weeks away.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California plays host to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13th. The Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are all one win away from a Super Bowl berth.
A quarterback has been the Super Bowl MVP in four of the last five Super Bowls. In fact, the MVP has been a quarterback, linebacker or wide receiver in each of the last 18 seasons. Below we have the opening odds for the Super Bowl 56 MVP ahead of the Conference Championship games.
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Super Bowl MVP odds
Super Bowl MVP odds, January 28th
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Patrick Mahomes
|+175
|Matthew Stafford
|+350
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|+800
|Cooper Kupp
|+800
|Joe Burrow
|+1000
|Deebo Samuel
|+1400
|Tyreek Hill
|+2000
|Travis Kelce
|+2000
|Aaron Donald
|+2500
|Ja'Marr Chase
|+3500
|Elijah Mitchell
|+4000
|George Kittle
|+4000
|Cam Akers
|+5000
|Odell Beckham Jr
|+5000
|Von Miller
|+6000
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|+8000
|Nick Bosa
|+8000
|Jerick McKinnon
|+8000
|Arik Armstead
|+8000
|Van Jefferson
|+10000
|Trey Hendrickson
|+10000
|Tee Higgins
|+10000
|Joe Mixon
|+10000
|Mecole Hardman
|+10000
|Tyler Higbee
|+10000
|Jessie Bates III
|+10000
|CJ Uzomah
|+10000
|Jalen Ramsey
|+15000
|Darrel Williams
|+15000
|Chris Jones
|+15000
|Brandon Aiyuk
|+15000
|Tyrann Mathieu
|+15000
|Sony Michel
|+15000
|DeMarcus Robinson
|+15000
|Byron Pringle
|+15000
|Tyler Boyd
|+20000
|Melvin Ingram
|+20000
|Leonard Floyd
|+20000
